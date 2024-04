Okoro (toe) will play Sunday against the Clippers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Okoro will make his return following a four-game absence due to a right big toe sprain. His presence should help mitigate Donovan Mitchell's (rest) absence, but Okoro may be limited in his first appearance since March 29. In March, Okoro started 16 of 17 appearances and averaged 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in 31.3 minutes per game.