Okoro will start Saturday's game at Chicago for the injured Darius Garland (eye), Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Okoro saw just 12 minutes in the opener and failed to produce a stat aside from a turnover. In his 61 starts last season, he averaged 9.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. It's unlikely he takes on extra usage. More touches should go to players like Donovan Mitchell, Caris Levert, Raul Neto and Cedi Osman.