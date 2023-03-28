Okoro (knee) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Hawks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Okoro has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to a knee injury he suffered against Houston. Lamar Stevens and Caris LeVert will both enter the starting lineup with Jarrett Allen (groin) also out. Okoro's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Knicks.