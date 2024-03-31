Okoro (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Okoro has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss his first game since Nov. 22. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Utah. In Okoro's absence, Georges Niang, Sam Merrill and Marcus Morris are candidates for a few extra minutes against the reigning champs.
