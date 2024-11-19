Okoro (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Celtics, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
Okoro has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to a sprained left ankle he suffered against Boston. With Caris LeVert (knee) also out, Georges Niang should see increased playing time. Okoro's next chance to suit up is Wednesay's matchup with New Orleans.
