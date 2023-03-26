Okoro won't return to Sunday's game against Houston due to left knee soreness, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Okoro started Sunday's matchup and tallied four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and a rebound in nine minutes prior to departing in the first half. It's unclear whether his knee issue will prevent him from playing Tuesday in Atlanta.
