Hartenstein will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Jarrett Allen (concussion) back in the lineup, Hartenstein will come off the bench. In his past five games as a reserve, he's averaged 11.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 blocks in 23.2 minutes.

