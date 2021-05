Hartenstein (concussion) will be available Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Hartenstein has missed the past five games due to a concussion. He's been seeing consistent run as the Cavaliers' backup center. However, that could change for a strange reason. Anderson Varejao was recently signed to a "celebratory" 10-day contract, and he'll be available to play Wednesday for the first time since the 2016-17 season.