Hartenstein will come off the bench Thursday against the 76ers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Kevin Love (calf) is starting at center in his return from a nine-game absence, so Hartenstein will move to the bench. He should still see significant run, however, as Love is on a minutes limit.
