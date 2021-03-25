The Cavaliers acquired Hartenstein and two future second-round picks from the Nuggets on Thursday in exchange for center JaVale McGee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As a veteran on an expiring deal, McGee didn't have much value moving forward for a 17-27 Cavaliers squad, so Cleveland opted to swap him out for more of a developmental option at center in Hartenstein. While the presence of Jarrett Allen will likely prevent Hartenstein from starting or playing big minutes with Cleveland, he should have more opportunities with his new squad than he received while playing behind MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. In a small sample of action over his three NBA seasons, Hartenstein has shown the ability to put up numbers in the limited playing time he's received. Over 81 career appearances, he's averaged 3.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.5 blocks in 9.4 minutes while converting at a 55.9 percent rate from the field.