Hartenstein tallied five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 114-75 loss to the Jazz.

Making his debut for the Cavaliers after being dealt from the Nuggets on Thursday, Hartenstein received the start in place of Larry Nance (illness) and hauled in 14 rebounds while dishing out seven assists. Before Monday's game, the 22-year-old was averaging 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 9.1 minutes during his first 30 games in Denver. It's not clear what Hartenstein's role will be once Nance and Jarrett Allen (concussion) are back in the mix, but with the Cavaliers falling to the No. 13 spot in the Eastern Conference, it's possible Hartenstein could carve out a decent role off the bench as the team attempts to get a look at some young players down the stretch.