Hartenstein is starting Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Cavaliers are without several starters for Sunday's matchup, so Hartenstein will join the starting lineup for the second time this year. In his last five appearances, Hartenstein has averaged 11.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 23.2 minutes per game.