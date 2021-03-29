Hartenstein is not listed on the Cavs' injury report ahead of Monday's game versus Utah.

Reading between the lines, it appears as though Hartenstein will be available to make his Cavs debut after coming over from Denver at the deadline. With JaVale McGee and Andre Drummond out of the picture, and Kevin Love (calf) sidelined indefinitely, Hartenstein will have a chance to emerge as the primary backup to Jarrett Allen.