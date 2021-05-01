Hartenstein (concussion) is out Saturday against the Heat.
The backup big man will miss a fourth straight game due to a concussion. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Suns.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Hartenstein: Out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Hartenstein: Out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Hartenstein: In concussion protocol•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Hartenstein: Swats three shots•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Hartenstein: Back to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Hartenstein: Joins starting lineup Sunday•