Hartenstein registered 16 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a block across 27 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Spurs.

Hartenstein had scored in double digits just once this season but recorded a season-high mark in this one while also displaying a high level of efficiency -- he missed just one shot and one free-throw attempt throughout the entire game -- and toughness on the boards. Hartenstein might be in line for more minutes in a short-term scenario, but he should remain a backup alternative once Jarrett Allen (concussion) returns to action.