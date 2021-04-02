Hartenstein notched 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-3 FT), sevens rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 25 minutes during Thursday's 114-94 loss to the Sixers.

A game prior, Hartenstein saw his first start of the season against the Jazz and produced 14 rebounds and seven assists during 26 minutes of action. However, Kevin Love (calf) returned Friday after missing nine games, sending the 22-year-old back to the bench. The seven-footer still made the most of his opportunity off the bench, logging his second most minutes of the season and a season-high in points.