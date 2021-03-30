Hartenstein is starting at center Monday night against the Jazz, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hartenstein was dealt from the Nuggets on Thursday, and with Larry Nance out due to illness, his first action with Cleveland will be a start. He's appeared in just seven games in the month of March, averaging 2.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 8.9 minutes.
