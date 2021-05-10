Hartenstein (concussion) will remain out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
The big man is back in concussion protocol and will sit out for the seventh time in the last nine games. Hartenstein should be considered day-to-day going forward, but with only three more games remaining he could be in danger of ending the year on the shelf.
