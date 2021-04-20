Hartenstein scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT) to go along with six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 20 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pistons.

Hartenstein reached 20 minutes for the first time in his last three games, even with Jarrett Allen back in the lineup. He scored in double-digits for the fifth time this season, all of which have come in his last 11 contests. Hartenstein also continued to flash the ability to rack up defensive stats in a hurry, as he's managed three or more blocks three times in his last six efforts.