Hartenstein (concussion) will not play Sunday against the Mavericks, Angel Gray of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

It's unclear exactly what's going on with Hartenstein, as he missed five games from April 26 through May 4 with the concussion but was able to play Wednesday (vs. POR) and Friday (at DAL). Either way, it looks like he's still experiencing some symptoms, so he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.