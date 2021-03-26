Hartenstein (recently traded) will not play Friday against the Lakers, Evan Dammarell of Fear the Sword reports.
Traded from the Nuggets to the Cavaliers on Thursday's deadline, Hartenstein isn't ready to make his debut with his new team. Once he does, he should slot in as backup center.
