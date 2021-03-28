Hartenstein (recently traded) will not play Saturday against the Kings, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
The recently-acquired center will join the Cavaliers on this road trip, which ends after Monday's game in Utah. He may make his debut then.
