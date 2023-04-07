Mobley registered 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals across 29 minutes during Thursday's 118-94 victory over the Magic.
Mobley finished as one of five Cavaliers players in double figures in scoring, also leading the team in steals and blocks in Thursday's win over the Magic. Mobley has surpassed the double-digit scoring mark in 29 straight games.
