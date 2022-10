Mobley, who signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on July 2, recorded zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound in two minutes Wednesday in Cleveland's 105-99 preseason win over Atlanta.

The older brother of new teammate Evan Mobley, Isaiah was the 49th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. The elder Mobley is likely to spend the majority of the 2022-23 campaign in the G League as a member of the Cleveland Charge.