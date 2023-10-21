Mobley recorded three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in seven minutes during Friday's 109-104 preseason loss to the Pacers.
Mobley provided solid all-around production Friday despite playing limited minutes. As a two-way player, he will split time between the NBA and G League this season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Scores 23 in OT thriller•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Double-doubles in win•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Signs another two-way deal•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Flirts with 20 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Scores 34 in playoff exit•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Scores 29 in regular-season finale•