Watch Now:

Mobley recorded three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in seven minutes during Friday's 109-104 preseason loss to the Pacers.

Mobley provided solid all-around production Friday despite playing limited minutes. As a two-way player, he will split time between the NBA and G League this season.

More News