Mobley notched 26 points (8-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block across 36 minutes in Friday's win over Long Island.
Mobley has been one of the most dominant big men in the G League this season and had another impressive performance here. This was his second straight double-double and sixth of the season. He's also on a streak of five games with at least 15 points.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Scores 19 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Scores 14 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Records double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Scores team-high 25 points•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Massive double-double Sunday•