Mobley notched 26 points (8-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block across 36 minutes in Friday's win over Long Island.

Mobley has been one of the most dominant big men in the G League this season and had another impressive performance here. This was his second straight double-double and sixth of the season. He's also on a streak of five games with at least 15 points.