Mobley notched 20 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Sunday's overtime win over the Mad Ants.

Mobley was a massive threat on both ends of the court and delivered a huge performance. He's scored at least 20 points in his two regular-season appearances so far, and he also averaged 22.6 points through 10 outings in the Showcase, so he certainly has value for the Charge.