Mobley finished with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one assist in four minutes during Thursday's 123-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Mobley has been a solid contributor in the G League this season, but he saw a few minutes of playing time for the parent club in Thursday's blowout loss. He's unlikely to see a significant role if he remains with the Cavaliers but should see plenty of work if he returns to the G League at some point.