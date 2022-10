Mobley supplied three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound over four minutes during Saturday's 128-96 win over Chicago.

After not seeing the court in the season opener, Mobley got some garbage-time minutes in Saturday's blowout and made the most of the opportunity by knocking down his only shot attempt (a three-pointer). He's buried pretty deep on the depth chart and isn't currently on the fantasy radar.