Mobley totaled two points (1-3 FG), four rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 120-101 loss to Brooklyn.

Mobley logged 20 minutes off the bench because the Cavaliers are depleted in the frontcourt, and it remains to be seen if that will be a trend over the next few games or if it was just a one-time thing. Either way, Mobley didn't take full advantage of the opportunity, and he should remain on the wire in most leagues even if sees decent minutes in the coming days.