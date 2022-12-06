Mobley notched 24 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Monday's win over Windy City.

The former Southern California standout keeps showing he might be ready to play in the NBA sooner than later, and he has looked dominant on both ends when playing for the Charge. Across eight games in the G League, Mobley is averaging 21.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest.