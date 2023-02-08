Mobley notched 22 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks across 38 minutes in Saturday's loss to Raptors 905.

Mobley has been one of the most productive players for the Charge this season, but his game was particularly impressive since he was able to dominate the game and contribute on both ends of the court. His ability to operate as a two-way threat is something that makes him a massive contributor for the Charge on a game-to-game basis.