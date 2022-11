Mobley delivered 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 win over the Herd.

Mobley delivered an improved performance compared to the season opener in which he scored 17 points with six rebounds, as he produced a better output in nearly every major category. A second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Mobley should be a consistent producer for the Charge as he waits for an opportunity at the NBA level.