Mobley notched 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Friday's win over Lakeland.

Mobley was efficient on both ends of the court and finished with a strong overall line, though he was just one of two starters that didn't reach the 15-point mark here, with Sharife Cooper being the other one. Mobley should remain a reliable two-way threat for the Charge as the regular season progresses.