Mobley recorded 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's win over Santa Cruz.

Mobley was active on both ends of the court, ending just two rebounds away from a double-double and just one assist away from tying his season-best mark in that category. Mobley is trending in the right direction, surpassing the 15-point mark in three of his last four outings.