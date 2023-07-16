Mobley totaled 23 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 102-99 Summer League win over the Nets.

Mobley put together another impressive performance Sunday, posting a game-high 23 points and hitting the game-winning shot in overtime. The 23-year-old has shown an improved offensive game, both in scoring and facilitating, while leading the Cavaliers' Summer League team to a championship appearance.