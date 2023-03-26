Mobley had 29 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a block across 40 minutes in Friday's win over Motor City.

Mobley stepped his game up when the Charge needed him the most, leading the team in scoring as Cleveland secured a playoff spot. Mobley certainly contributed to that outcome, as he ended the regular season averaging 21.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game across 22 appearances.