Mobley posted 34 points (14-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 42 minutes in Friday's loss to Long Island.

The Charge attempted a late comeback in the fourth quarter, but they came up short and had to settle for a playoff exit against the top team in the Eastern Conference. Mobley was dominant on both ends of the court, though, and despite his youth, he proved he might be ready to challenge for a rotation spot in the Cavaliers next season. He averaged 21.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game across 22 appearances with the Charge.