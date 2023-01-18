Mobley had 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes in Monday's win over Windy City.

The Charge were without Mamadi Diakite and Sharife Cooper in this game, so Mobley had to carry the team offensively, and he responded. The two-way center should continue to have a prominent role on offense for the Charge, especially if Cooper remains inactive.