Mobley notched 26 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 36 minutes in Sunday's 111-107 win over Capital City.

Mobley led the Charge in scoring even though Mamadi Diakite and Sharife Cooper also posted strong performances, and he also ended just two rebounds shy from posting a double-double. Mobley has had a strong season with the Charge and is averaging 24.0 points with 9.8 rebounds per game in his six regular-season contests to date.