Mobley re-signed with the Cavaliers on a two-way deal Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Mobley was a second-round pick by Cleveland last year and signed a two-way deal. He spent most of his rookie season in the G League and made only 12 appearances at the NBA level, averaging 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.0 minutes per game. The 23-year-old figures to garner a similar role during the 2023-24 campaign.