Mobley had 30 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and a block across 38 minutes in Monday's win over the Skyhawks.

Mobley ended just two assists shy from posting a triple-double, and the promising big man continues to show flashes of the player he might become with every passing G League contest. He's made 10 appearances for the Charge during the Showcase Cup and is averaging 22.6 points with 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.