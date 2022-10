Mobley registered eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes off the bench in Friday's 114-108 preseason loss against the Magic.

Mobley was efficient and contributed on both ends of the court in this one, though he probably didn't do enough to secure a regular role off the bench ahead of the start of the season. The Cavaliers will open their campaign Oct. 19 on the road against the Raptors.