Mobley recorded 25 points (10-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 108-104 loss to Grand Rapids.

Mobley was extremely efficient from the field, and if we exclude the attempts from the charity stripe, then he missed just one field goal in the entire contest. While he's not ready for NBA action like this brother, Evan Mobley, he's looked good with the Charge and might have a shot at seeing more action with the Cavaliers moving forward, as he's already made seven appearances off the bench so far in the current campaign. Mobley averaged 22.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in the Showcase.