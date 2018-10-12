Cavaliers' Isaiah Taylor: Could be out for one month
Taylor (leg) could be out for up to one month, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Taylor was fighting for one of the final spots on Cleveland's 15-man roster, but after a CT scan revealed a stress fracture in left leg Thursday, that spot is now in jeopardy. Whether or not Taylor will be awarded a spot on the Cavaliers' roster should be revealed at some point next week.
