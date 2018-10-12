Cavaliers' Isaiah Taylor: Suffers stress fracture
Taylor suffered a stress fracture in his left leg, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Taylor will undergo testing and rehab for the injury and his return date will be determined over the next several days. It seems unlikely that undrafted guard out of Texas will play in Friday's preseason finale against the Pistons. Look for more updates on his status to come throughout the next week.
