Cavaliers' Isaiah Taylor: To join Cavs
Taylor agreed to a one-year contract with the Cavaliers on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Taylor, undrafted out of Texas in 2016, got his first real stab at NBA action last season with the Hawks. He appeared in 67 games for the team, including nine starts, averaging 6.6 points and 3.1 assists. He'll be behind Collin Sexton, George Hill and likely Jordan Clarkson on Cleveland's depth chart, so it will be tough for Taylor to garner consistent rotational minutes.
More News
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...