Taylor agreed to a one-year contract with the Cavaliers on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Taylor, undrafted out of Texas in 2016, got his first real stab at NBA action last season with the Hawks. He appeared in 67 games for the team, including nine starts, averaging 6.6 points and 3.1 assists. He'll be behind Collin Sexton, George Hill and likely Jordan Clarkson on Cleveland's depth chart, so it will be tough for Taylor to garner consistent rotational minutes.