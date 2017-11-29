Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Aiming for mid-December return
Thomas (hip) is "ramping up" for three-on-three work, with the Cavaliers aiming for his return in mid-December, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports.
Thomas was seen taking contact at practice from a trainer last week, so the news that he's nearing three-on-three work isn't too surprising. However, it's certainly news that there's some expectation that Thomas will be ready to return around mid-December. At the moment, it's tough to tell exactly how his return will impact the team, as Derrick Rose (personal) is away from the organization and evaluating his future in basketball, opening up time for Dwyane Wade to spend some time at point guard. Once the smoke clears on that situation, it will be easier to evaluate what Thomas' return means in a fantasy context, especially for other members of the Cavaliers' roster.
