Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Assigned to G-League
Thomas was assigned to the G-League's Canton Charge on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
As expected, Thomas will join the Charge to do some 5-on-5 work as one of the final steps in his rehab. This will be the first time that Thomas has been able to participate in a full 5-on-5 practice, and if all goes well for the All-Star point guard, he'll be on track to be medically cleared in the very near future. There has been no concrete date given for Thomas' return to the court, but the team is not expecting him to be out past the first week in January, with a chance he could be back as soon as Christmas Day.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Recalled from G-League•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Set for 5-on-5 work in near future•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Won't return before Christmas•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Targeting return in first week of January•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Playing four-on-four•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Aiming for mid-December return•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...