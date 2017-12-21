Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Assigned to G-League

Thomas was assigned to the G-League's Canton Charge on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

As expected, Thomas will join the Charge to do some 5-on-5 work as one of the final steps in his rehab. This will be the first time that Thomas has been able to participate in a full 5-on-5 practice, and if all goes well for the All-Star point guard, he'll be on track to be medically cleared in the very near future. There has been no concrete date given for Thomas' return to the court, but the team is not expecting him to be out past the first week in January, with a chance he could be back as soon as Christmas Day.