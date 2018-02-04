Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Co-leads team with 12 points in loss
Thomas accounted for 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in Saturday's 120-88 loss to the Rockets.
Thomas' scoring total, albeit modest, was enough to co-lead the Cavaliers in another blowout loss. The 28-year-old has nine straight double-digit scoring efforts, but he's only eclipsed 20 points in two of those contests. He's provided serviceable numbers in the categories of rebounds and assists as well, but unsurprisingly, his numbers are significantly down in several categories as compared to his last two Celtics seasons.
